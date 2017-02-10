Macquarie, ING join Apple Pay in Australia in challenge to Big Four

| SYDNEY
SYDNEY Feb 10 Macquarie Group and ING
Direct on Friday said they would start using Apple
Inc's mobile payment service in Australia this month,
hoping to snatch market share from the major retail banks
through digital technology.
So far only one of the major banks, Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group, has adopted the Apple Pay
system, creating an opportunity for smaller rivals in a market
dominated by the so-called Big Four lenders.
ING Direct and Macquarie have well-known brand names and
national reach, giving them a potential leg up over
similar-sized regional rivals like Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
and Bank of Queensland in attracting retail
banking and mortgage customers with technology.
"In the context of the Big Four, it feels like the sector
is ripe for disruption," Dominic Walsh, a managing director of
branding firm Landor Associates, told Reuters.
"If you are a competitor like an ING or one of these other
challenger entrants you need to provide a product that is
superior."
The major lenders ANZ, National Australia Bank Ltd,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp
control about 80 percent of Australia's mortgage market
and regulators are likely to welcome greater competition from
smaller banks mobile banking platforms.
ING Direct and Macquarie, which each have less than 3
percent retail market share, both lack physical branch networks.
That gives them a cost advantage over the Big Four but means
they rely on digital channels and word of mouth.
In September, Macquarie introduced a smartphone banking app
that took its design cues from products like Spotify and
Facebook.
Macquarie Bank Head of Personal Banking Ben Perham said the
introduction of Apple Pay, allowing customers to make payments
with iPhones and Apple Watches, would further enhance the bank's
digital offering.
"We've seen strong interest in Apple Pay from our customers
and we're delighted to confirm it will be available later this
month," he said in a statement.
ING Direct Executive Director, Customers John Arnott said
most of the Dutch-owned bank's 500,000 Orange Everday account
customers preferred to connect through mobile devices.
"For many of them, their smartphone is their bank, and it's
a natural extension that their iPhone will also become their
wallet," he said in a statement.
ING Direct has operated in Australia since 1999, with an
initial focus on high-interest savings accounts. The bank, which
also offers mortgages, has plans to introduce new credit card
and life insurance products.
Other banks, representing two-thirds of credit card issuers,
have asked the competition regulator for permission to bargain
collectively with Apple. A draft decision went against the
banks, but a final decision has not been made.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)