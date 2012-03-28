Apple to offer refund to all Australian buyers of new iPad

MELBOURNE, March 28 Apple Inc will
email all Australian buyers of its new iPad to offer them a
refund, a lawyer for the company said on Wednesday, after the
nation's consumer watchdog accused it of misleading advertising
over one key aspect of the product.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has taken
legal action to ensure Apple makes consumers aware its
third-generation iPad cannot connect to a 4G mobile data network
in Australia due to technical incompatibility.
Apple barrister Paul Anastassiou told the Federal Court in
Melbourne that the company would send emails to all Australian
buyers to date, offering the refund. The new iPad was launched
in stores only this month.