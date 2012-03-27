Australia regulator to submit court motion vs Apple over new iPad

SYDNEY, March 27 Australia's consumer affairs
regulator on Tuesday said it will file a motion with an
Australian court against Apple Inc charging that it is
misleading consumers with its promotion for its new iPad.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in a
statement said Apple's promotion for its iPad with Wifi+4G says
buyers can connect to a 4G mobile data network in Australia with
a SIM card when that is not the case.
The regulator said it would ask the court on Wednesday for
interlocutory relief, corrective advertising and refunds to
affected consumers.
Australia has only one 4G network from dominant telecoms
firm Telstra but this network resides on a different
part of the spectrum that cannot connect to the iPad.