Tesla engineer joins Apple's growing team of automated car experts

| DETROIT/SAN FRANCISCO
DETROIT/SAN FRANCISCO Aug 21 Consumer
electronics company Apple Inc has hired a senior
engineer from electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc,
according to a LinkedIn posting, as part of Apple's effort to
build a team of experts in automated driving.
A LinkedIn profile for Jamie Carlson shows that he has left
Tesla and moved to Apple. At least six others with experience
developing self-driving technology and systems have joined
Apple, according to their LinkedIn profiles.
Attempts to reach all seven people were unsuccessful and
Apple declined to comment.
Sources have said that Apple is developing a car and
studying self-driving technology, but it is unclear if the
iPhone maker is designing a vehicle that could drive itself.
Since January, Apple has hired Megan McClain, a former
Volkswagen AG engineer with expertise in automated
driving, and Vinay Palakkode, a graduate researcher at Carnegie
Mellon University, a hub of automated driving research.
In August, Apple hired Xianqiao Tong, an engineer who
developed computer vision software for driver assistance systems
at microchip maker Nvidia Corp.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that Apple hired Paul
Furgale, former deputy director of the Autonomous Systems Lab at
the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, earlier this year.
So-called advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS,
handle tasks such as keeping a vehicle in a lane or driving by
itself in stop-and-go traffic, and they are considered the
building blocks for self-driving cars.
According to Carlson's LinkedIn profile, he joined Apple in
August in an unnamed position in a special projects group.
Through July, Carlson was an engineer on Tesla's Autopilot
self-driving car program, and before that he worked on
automotive vision systems for Michigan-based supplier Gentex
Corp.
Other Apple hires since September 2014 with similar
experience have worked at automakers BMW AG,
Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co, automotive suppliers Delphi
Automotive, Robert Bosch GmbH and TRW, now a
part of ZF Friedrichshafen AG, according to their
LinkedIn profiles.
Among those hired last fall were Sanjai Massey, an engineer
with experience in developing connected and automated vehicles
at Ford and several suppliers; Stefan Weber, a former Bosch
engineer with experience in video-based driver assistance
systems, and Lech Szumilas, a former Delphi research scientist
with expertise in computer vision and object detection.
(Editing by Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)