Apple focusing on autonomous car system - CEO Cook on Bloomberg

June 13 Apple Inc is concentrating on
technology for self-driving cars, Chief Executive Tim Cook said
for the first time in an interview with Bloomberg.
The company is focusing on autonomous systems, Cook told
Bloomberg Television on June 5. (bloom.bg/2rWfvOR)
"We're not really saying from a product point of view, what
we will do ... it's a core technology that we view as very
important," Cook said in the interview.
A late entrant to the self-driving race, Apple secured a
permit in April to test autonomous vehicles in California and
has recruited dozens of auto experts.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)