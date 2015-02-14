Apple learning to make self-driving car -auto industry source

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Feb 14 Technology giant Apple
is learning how to make a self-driving electric car and
is talking to experts at carmakers and automotive suppliers, an
automotive source familiar with the talks said on Saturday.
The Cupertino, California-based maker of phones, computers
and watches is exploring how to make an entire vehicle, not just
designing automotive software or individual components, the
source said.
"They don't appear to want a lot of help from carmakers,"
the source, who declined to be named, said.
Apple is gathering advice on parts and production methods,
the source said, adding that Apple appeared not to be interested
in combustion engine technology or conventional manufacturing
methods.
An Apple spokesman in London on Saturday declined to comment
on "rumours or speculation".
Rival software maker Google has developed a prototype
self-driving vehicle, while startup rival Tesla Motors
has produced a successful electric sports car.
In addition to building a car, there is money to be made
from the software operating system for a self-driving vehicle,
as well as the services associated with autonomous driving, such
as high-definition mapping, car-sharing and electric car
recharging services, the auto industry source said.
"It's a software game. It's all about autonomous driving,"
the source said.
Apple may be pursing mainly expertise rather than full-scale
partnerships, a pattern that has a long history.
In 2005, two years before it released the iPhone, Apple
worked with Motorola, then the world's second-largest mobile
phone maker, to develop the Rokr, a phone with integrated iTunes
music and media-playing features. Capable of only holding 100
songs, the phone flopped, and briefly called into question
Apple's ability to break into new product categories.
More recently, in developing the soon-to-be-launched Apple
Watch, the company held limited talks with Swiss watchmakers,
but no broad-based alliance emerged from the discussions.
Instead of partnerships, Apple pursued a go-it-alone
strategy and turned to poaching talent from top watchmaking
brands.
Among the high-profile hirings Apple has made from the auto
industry was Johann Jungwirth, President & CEO, Mercedes-Benz
Research and Development North America. Jungwirth could not be
reached for comment.
A spokesman for Daimler on Saturday said that the
team of engineers which developed the Mercedes-Benz autonomous
car remains intact and that Jungwirth was mainly specialized in
integrating smartphone functionality and developing advanced
user experiences.
According to Jungwirth's Linkedin profile he joined Apple in
September. At Daimler his responsibilities from March 2009 to
September 2014 included overseeing Connected Car & UI
Telematics, Autonomous Driving, Advanced User Experience Design,
Powertrain & eDrive, Advanced Exterior Design and Mercedes Benz
style, group research and regulatory affairs, the profile said.
