Apple seeks to dismiss lawsuit filed by electric battery maker

March 10 Apple Inc asked a U.S. court
on Tuesday to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed by battery maker
A123 systems over engineers hired by Apple, saying A123's legal
claims were too speculative to proceed, according to a court
filing.
Apple is exploring how to make an electric car and has been
hiring engineers with deep expertise in automobile systems.
Around June 2014 Apple began aggressively poaching A123
engineers tasked with leading some of the company's most
critical projects, A123's lawsuit said.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Chris
Reese)