Apple seeks to dismiss lawsuit filed by electric battery maker

March 10 Apple Inc asked a U.S. court on Tuesday to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed by battery maker A123 systems over engineers hired by Apple, saying A123's legal claims were too speculative to proceed, according to a court filing.

Apple is exploring how to make an electric car and has been hiring engineers with deep expertise in automobile systems. Around June 2014 Apple began aggressively poaching A123 engineers tasked with leading some of the company's most critical projects, A123's lawsuit said. (Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese)
