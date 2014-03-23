Apple shares to be fueled by new iPhone - Barron's

March 23 Apple Inc shares could rise by
20 percent over the next year, fueled by sales of a new version
of its iPhone smartphone that is expected to have a bigger
screen, according to an article in the March 24 edition of
Barron's.
The iPhone 6, expected in late summer or fall, is certain to
have a bigger screen than earlier versions, which could give
iPhone users a major reason to upgrade or win back people who
switched to other devices, according to the article.
The article notes that Apple shares currently trade at a
deep discount to the market.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sophie Hares)