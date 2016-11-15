Chinese consumers' body takes up complaints of iPhone shutdowns with Apple

Nov 15 The China Consumers Association (CCA) has
asked Apple to investigate "a considerable number" of
reports by users of iPhone 6 and 6s phones that the devices have
been shutting off and cannot be turned back on again, it said on
Tuesday.
The reported problems specifically involve users seeing
their iPhones automatically shut off despite 50-60 percent
battery levels, and the involuntary shutting off in room
temperature or colder environments, as well as the inability to
turn the cellphone back on despite continuous battery charging,
the statement said.
"In view that Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s series cellphones
in China have a considerable number of users, and the number of
people who've reported this problem is rather many, China
Consumer Association has already made a query with Apple," the
association said in a statement on its website.
Apple did not respond to a request for comment when
contacted outside regular hours on Tuesday.
In September Apple's rival phone maker Samsung Electronics
Co announced a global recall of at least 2.5 million
of its flagship Note 7 smartphones due to faulty batteries
causing some phones to catch fire.
