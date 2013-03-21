Apple investors pay more for downside bets

* Apple attracts excess put activity earlier this month
* Number of open bearish options positions down vs. Sept
2012
By Doris Frankel
March 21 The steady slide in longtime market
darling Apple Inc has brought in options investors
willing to pay more for bearish bets than at any time in the
last four years.
Apple, with a market value of more than $425 billion, is the
most valuable U.S. company. Its stock price has fallen 35.5
percent since its closing peak of $702.10 on Sept. 19, 2012.
The loss occurred even as the S&P 500 Index gained
nearly 6 percent in that period to close within a few points of
all-time highs.
The stock's weakness suggests a shift in how the stock
market views the maker of the iPad and the iPhone. That also
seems to be evident in the options market, where the value of
Apple puts when compared with the value of its calls has reached
multi-year highs even while open interest has declined.
"The decline in Apple over the past several months has
obviously triggered some concern, as the Put/Call (value) Ratio
has spiked beyond levels that have been seen at any time in four
years," said Jason Goepfert, president of SentimenTrader.com, in
a report. "It's well above the level seen when Apple bottomed in
2009."
The stock has fallen in part on worries about demand for
Apple's mobile devices as competition intensifies from Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and others using Google Inc's
Android software.
Options investors have been paying more for bearish put
options on Apple, compared with calls, since October last year
except for the brief period at the end of 2012, when the stock
popped up to $594, according to institutional research firm Phil
Erlanger Research in Acton, Massachusetts.
Investors who worry about a slide in stock prices can
protect themselves by buying equity puts, which give them the
right to sell the stock at a fixed price by a certain date.
Conversely, an equity call conveys the right to buy a stock
at a pre-set price by a certain date.
WATCH THAT RATIO
On March 13, the put-to-call value ratio on a 10-day median
basis reached a high of 3.2, a level not seen since October 2008
during the financial crisis, said Phil Erlanger, president of
Phil Erlanger Research.
That means the puts' dollar value was 3.2 times more than
the dollar value of the calls. Under normal circumstances, when
Apple's stock price has been in an uptrend, the value of the
calls far outweighed that of the puts, Erlanger said.
"Overall, the relative strength for Apple has been weak, and
so the excess of put activity we saw earlier this month is set
up for at least a short-term bounce in the stock, which is under
way," Erlanger said. "That ratio has come off a bit, to a
reading of a 2.07 as of Wednesday's close."
Apple's stock rose 0.14 percent, or 65 cents, to end on
Thursday at $452.73.
The number of outstanding bearish positions on Apple is not
as great as it was in September, however. Existing put positions
were 1.06 million contracts as of Thursday morning, a 30 percent
drop from September, according to options analytics firm Trade
Alert. Call open interest was 1.8 million contracts, down about
10 percent from September.
There are two reasons for this trend, said Trade Alert
president Henry Schwartz. The demand for hedges for Apple
appears to be reduced since the stock has already fallen
sharply. In addition, a large part of the call open interest is
far out-of-the-money, which skews the ratio of open interest
because those contracts are rarely liquidated, Schwartz said.