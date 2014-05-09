Apple sings a different tune with Beats deal

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 9 Apple Inc's plan
to pay $3.2 billion for Beats Electronics, which makes
headphones and has an up-and-coming streaming music service, may
herald a bolder use of its swelling cash pile and galvanize the
iPhone maker's move into wearables.
Investors are still struggling to make sense of why CEO Tim
Cook would break Apple's decades-long tradition of relatively
minor acquisitions of about $200 million to $400 million. Most
observers say it's going after a mix of technology and music
industry talent in an effort to revive digital music sales.
Shares in the iPhone maker, which have been stuck mostly at
or below $600 for over a year, ended 0.4 percent lower at
$585.50 in the first day of trading after the news broke. Apple
declined to comment on the deal, which sources have said may
still fall through.
Some analysts said the planned acquisition would be in line
with Apple's other classic efforts to give consumers what they
never knew they wanted -- a key tenet of the late Steve Jobs.
While not a fan of streaming music, he believed music was
integral to the mobile experience. But Apple's year-old stab at
music streaming, iTunes Radio, has failed to catch on broadly.
Streaming music services generally rely on software
algorithms to put together lists of tunes. Beats claims a
customized system that uses software relies and "handpicked"
playlists. Analysts point out the potential for Apple to tailor
recommendations to a listener's mood or activity, as future
wearables measure such things as heart rate, sunlight and noise.
A smartwatch-based streaming music service could deliver the
right tunes at the right time, the same way smartphones are
evolving toward "predictive" or contextual actions.
"This is a critical time. They need to get the iPhone 6
right, and wearables right," Cowen & Co analyst Tim Arcuri said.
"This technology helps to create a content delivery mechanism
that's unlike what anybody else has."
Apple could also benefit from Beats' reputation for cool
products, attributed to music producer Jimmy Iovine and
co-founder Dr Dre, who on Friday proclaimed himself hip-hop's
first billionaire.
"Its branding would make the wearable device, whether
attached at the hip or wrapped around the wrist, conspicuously
cool," Forrester analyst James McQuivey said. "Who would have
thought that wearing big honkin' headphones would be cool
today?"
OPENING THE FLOODGATES
To be sure, Beats fledgling music service and its highly
touted curation system is but several months old.
Apple may be signaling a newfound willingness to dip into
its cash hoard, beyond just doling out increasing dividends and
buybacks, which will go down well with investors who have
faulted the company for excessive caution.
Wall Street has been somewhat forgiving of outsized
purchases by Apple's Silicon Valley's brethren. Google's
$3.2 billion purchase of Nest, and even Facebook's
acquisition of red-hot startups WhatsApp and Oculus VR,
have won plaudits as aggressive bets on the future of connected
devices.
But the looming Apple-Beats deal hasn't earned quite the
same kind of indulgence.
"Apple should look at the Nest deal that Google did and say
'we should have done that'," said one Silicon Valley banker. "It
makes me wonder, is this the best use of Apple's cash? Are they
so concerned about the rest of their business that this is the
best idea that they can come up with ?"
Cook is under pressure to deliver on his promise of new
product categories this year and reclaim the lead in tech
industry innovation.
While still a force to be reckoned with, it remains an
also-ran in hot tech sectors like social media and cloud
computing. And with Google's Android now installed on more than
80 percent of new phones sold, its iOS platform is under attack.
And in past years, Apple has made several forays into
Internet services such as social media and mobile advertising,
with limited to mixed success.
Some think Apple may now use its cash to make a move.
"The fact that the company is shopping encourages some of us
to anticipate what it could spend its hard-earned money on
next," McQuivey wrote in a blogpost.
