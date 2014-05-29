Apple hopes Beats co-founder's "ear" can help amid "dying" music industry

| RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.
May 28 Apple Inc's
newest high-profile hire isn't sure he has a job title
and won't commit to working full-time at its home base, but the
iPhone maker is banking on Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine to
steer it through a changing music business.
The recording industry veteran is joining up with Apple as
part of its $3 billion acquisition of music streaming and audio
equipment maker Beats. Iovine's "ear" for music
and his entertainment industry expertise are valuable qualities
for Apple, Senior Vice President of Internet Software and
Services Eddy Cue said on Wednesday.
"Music is dying in the way that we've known it. It hasn't
been growing in the way that we all want it to," Cue said,
appearing with Iovine at the Code technology conference in
southern California.
Along with Beats co-founder and rapper Dr Dre, Iovine
arrives at Apple as new online music streaming services such as
Pandora Media and Spotify are gaining popularity.
Streaming services are expected to eventually eclipse music
downloads offered by Apple's iTunes store.
The Beats subscription music service had amassed 250,000
users in its first three months of availability, according to
Iovine, a relatively modest number compared to Spotify's 10
million paying subscribers.
"We have to get this model right. We don't know the exact
model yet, but we have to put steroids into this thing and get
it done quickly," Iovine said.
Iovine, 61, is best known as the founder of Interscope
Records, home of artists from Eminem to Lady Gaga. He said there
has been a long-running disconnect between Silicon Valley and
Hollywood which Beats and Apple would seek to bridge.
"In the entertainment business everybody is desperately
insecure," Iovine said, whereas "the guys in Silicon Valley
seemed to be slightly over-confident."
Beats' business selling high-end headphones will report to
Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller after the deal closes, while
the streaming music service will report to Cue, Iovine said.
When it comes to job titles though, Iovine said he was not
very hung up on such things. Asked if he had a job title, he
replied "I don't think so."
As for moving to Cupertino, Calif., where Apple is based,
Iovine said only that he planned to "spend a lot of time" there.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)