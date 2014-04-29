UPDATE 4-Orders pour in for Apple's $12bn bond offering

(UPDATES throughout with launch levels, size)
By Shankar Ramakrishnan
NEW YORK, April 29 (IFR) - Investors rushed on Tuesday to
get a piece of Apple's new US$12bn seven-part bond deal, just
the company's second foray into the US bond market.
More than US$40bn of orders were heard to have poured into
the trade at midday, though sources said final books were closer
to US$35bn as spread levels tightened during bookbuilding.
Apple, which had initially been targeting US$8bn-US$10bn,
will price the trade later on Tuesday.
The strong demand for double A rated company's offering has
allowed the deal to price inside its outstanding bonds, which is
a market coup for the technology giant.
While other issuance in euros and sterling could come later,
only the US dollar-denominated deal was in the market on
Tuesday, led by Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.
Investors told IFR that the company had indicated it will
not issue in dollars again this year, which also helped boost
demand.
"The market is in a great shape and they could have done
more than the USD17bn they raised last year, but then they might
have to pay up," one banker told IFR.
"They are not trying to do a Verizon here," he said,
referring to the hefty price that company paid for its mammoth
USD49bn bond issue last year.
"They don't seem to want to do that."
Apple is selling three-, five-, seven- and 10-year fixed
rate notes along with three- and five-year floaters.
With demand heavy across all tranches, the leads tightened
price guidance on the deal from 10bp to 20bp.
Price guidance on Apple's three-year fixed rate bonds was at
Treasuries plus 20bp area (+/- 2bp); 5-year fixed is at plus
40bp area (+/-2.5bp); 7-year fixed is at T+62.5bp area
(+/-2.5bp); 10-year fixed is at T+80bp area (+/-3bp); and the
30-year fixed at T+100bp (the number).
These levels were tightened further at launch. The spread on
the US$1.5bn three-year fixed rate tranche was set at Treasuries
plus 18bp while US$1bn in three-year floaters pay Libor plus
7bp.
The US$2bn five-year fixed rate bonds launched at Treasuries
plus 37.5bp, with US$1bn in five-year floaters at Libor plus
30bp. The seven-year tranche was sized at US$3bn at a spread of
Treasuries plus 60bp, while the US$2.5bn 10-year bonds came at
plus 77bp and the US$1bn 30-year at plus 100bp.
Apple's outstanding 2.4% May 2023s are quoted at a G-spread
of 75bp, suggesting the new issue concession on the 10-year is
around 2bp. The 30-year bonds are offering just 4bp of
concession, based on where the outstanding 3.85% May 2043 is
trading at Treasuries plus 104bp, while the five-year bonds
offer a roughly negative 1.5bp concession compared with the
outstanding 1% May 2018s trading at a G-spread of 39bp.
Outstanding three-year bonds were quoted at a G-spread of
19bp, so the concession on the new bonds was about negative 1bp.
Guidance on the two floating-rate notes, with three and five
year maturities, is at Libor equivalent.
Apple's pricing approach is similar to last year, when it
made its debut in the bond market with a US$17bn bond issue - at
the time the largest corporate bond ever printed.
It tapped the market then with three-year FRN/fixed,
five-year FRN/fixed, 10-year fixed and 30-year fixed rate notes.
Interestingly, the new three-year and five-year fixed notes
are set to price about 2bp-2.5bp tighter than last year's
levels, while the 10-year is about 2bp wider and the 30-year
notes should price at the same spread achieved in 2013.
MORE TRADES FROM APPLE
Amid overwhelming demand from investors, Apple is believed
to be waiting before coming to market with any issue in euros or
sterling.
"The rumour is a 7bn deal might hit the market soon, and if
there's sufficient demand for a sterling issue they'll bring
one, but I think they will wait and see," said Daniel McKernan,
head of sterling investment-grade credit at Standard Life
Investments.
"We think the price of sterling deals looks okay - euro
deals look relatively expensive for investors, but that's
obviously good for issuers. I wouldn't expect to see a euro
issue this week or next though."
Another London-based portfolio manager said Apple could
probably achieve attractive pricing in the sterling market,
particularly for longer tenors following a recent sell-off
sparked by changes in the UK budget that will no longer force
people to buy annuities with their pensions.
"The company is likely to do euros and sterling as it
attempts to get around restrictions in repatriating cash from
offshore," said Jens Vanbrabant of ECM Asset Management.
"Apple has the biggest market capitalisation of any company
in the world. It's a safe name, and will give investors an
opportunity to buy a large liquid deal at a time when there are
still strong inflows and no liquidity in secondary markets."
The new deal will finance share repurchases and the payment
of dividends after the company increased its authorised share
buybacks by USD30bn to USD90bn by the end of
2015.
