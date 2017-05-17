Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
Guidance for the eight-year tranche is mid-swaps plus 33bp-35bp, tighter than the 45-50bp initial price thoughts. Guidance on the 12-year is mid-swaps plus 45-47bp, tighter than the mid-swaps plus 60/65bp initial price thoughts.
Apple, rated Aa1/AA+ (both stable), mandated Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Deutsche Bank as bookrunners. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.