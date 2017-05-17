版本:
Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond

LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.

Guidance for the eight-year tranche is mid-swaps plus 33bp-35bp, tighter than the 45-50bp initial price thoughts. Guidance on the 12-year is mid-swaps plus 45-47bp, tighter than the mid-swaps plus 60/65bp initial price thoughts.

Apple, rated Aa1/AA+ (both stable), mandated Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Deutsche Bank as bookrunners. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)
