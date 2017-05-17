Apple sets final terms on dual-tranche bond

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.
The US tech company will price a €1.25bn eight-year tranche at 33bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of the 33bp-35bp guidance and tighter than the 45-50bp initial price thoughts.
It will a €1.25bn 12-year at mid-swaps plus 45bp, the tight end of the 45-47bp guidance and inside mid-swaps plus 60-65bp initial price thoughts.
Books had passed €5bn at the last update.
Apple, rated Aa1/AA+ (both stable), mandated Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Deutsche Bank as bookrunners. (Reporting by Helene Durand)
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley