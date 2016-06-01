Apple plans to sell $1 bln of 30-yr bonds in Taiwan -sources

TAIPEI, June 1 Apple Inc for the first time is planning to issue bonds in Taiwan, home to its supply chain, with the goal of raising $1 billion in funds, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters Wednesday.

The U.S. dollar bonds will have a tenor of 30 years, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Apple declined to comment when asked about the plan.

Liquidity in the Taiwanese bond market is flush, with long-term buyers of debt, primarily life insurance firms, seeking creditworthy names and chasing higher yields.

Market participants have been looking at initial yields of around 4.2 percent to 4.3 percent on the planned Apple bonds, two of the sources said.

Taiwan's over-the-counter exchange, where corporate bonds can trade in the secondary market, said it was not aware of the plan. (Additional reporting by J.R. Wu in TAIPEI; Editing by Ryan Woo)