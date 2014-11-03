版本:
Apple plans investor call ahead of a potential bond sale - WSJ

Nov 3 Apple Inc is planning an investor call on Monday ahead of a potential bond sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a banker working on the deal.

Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are arranging the call, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1tyu0Da)

Apple, which is yet to sell bonds in any other currency than dollars, is considering issuing in euros, the report said.

Apple could not immediately be reached for comments outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
