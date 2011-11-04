Apple gives top executives $60 million in stock

BRIEF-Chairman of Owens & Minor board of directors Craig Smith announces retirement
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) gave six of its top executives $60 million in company stock after record revenue of $108.25 billion last fiscal year.
The executives, including software chief Scott Forstall, Chief Financial Officer Peter Oppenheimer, and marketing lead Phil Schiller, each received 150,000 restricted Apple shares that would fully vest in 2016.
The grant amounts to about $60 million based on the closing price of Apple shares on Friday. The shares closed down $2.83 at $400.24.
An Apple spokesman said the stock grant was meant to "reward them down the road" for their continued work in keeping Apple innovative. (Reporting by Poornima Gupta)
DOHA/PARIS, Feb 10 Walt Disney Co is to seek full control of Euro Disney after raising its stake in the underperforming operator of Disneyland Paris through a deal with Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
ZURICH, Feb 10 A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion's Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)