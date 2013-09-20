版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 20日 星期五 14:02 BJT

BRIEF-Apple iphone 5c hardware more like 5S than iPhone 5 - ifixit early teardown

Sept 20 (Reuters) -

* Apple inc iphone 5c hardware design appears more similar to 5s than iphone 5 - ifixit teardown

* Apple iphone 5c uses toshiba 16 gigabyte flash memory chip - ifixit says in early teardown
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐