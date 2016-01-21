UPDATE 1-Apple to open app development centre in southern Italy

(Recasts with details, background, Italian PM reaction)
ROME Jan 21 U.S. technology giant Apple
will open a centre for developing apps in the southern
Italian city of Naples, a move politicians welcomed as an
opportunity to stimulate an economically depressed region.
The iPhone maker said the facility, the first of its kind in
Europe, would train aspiring mobile app software developers in a
programme it hopes to extend to other countries.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hailed the planned
centre as "an important experiment", and said it would provide
opportunities for more than 600 students.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook is due to visit Italy on
Friday, Renzi told a news conference.
Cook said on Twitter that the company he has headed since
its late founder Steve Jobs stepped down in 2011 had created 1.4
million jobs in Europe, a tantalising prospect for Italy, where
almost 40 percent of young people are unemployed.
The situation is particularly bad in the poor regions of the
south, including the area around Naples.
According to national statistics office ISTAT, in the third
quarter of 2015 just 43 percent of working age people in the
southern regions had a job, compared with 61 percent in the more
economically developed north.
