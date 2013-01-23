版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-Apple shares extend decline, down 6.2 pct after results

NEW YORK Jan 23 Apple Inc : * Shares extend decline, down 6.2 percent after results

