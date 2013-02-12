BRIEF-Apple CEO tim cook says company 'doesn't have a depression-era mentality'

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 Apple Inc : * CEO tim cook says company 'doesn't have a depression-era mentality' * CEO cook says board, management in 'very active discusions' on returning more

cash to investors * CEO cook says einhorn's preferred stock idea is 'creative' * CEO cook says finds it 'bizarre that we would find ourselves being sued for

doing something good for shareholders' * CEO cook says fight over preferred stock proposal is distraction, 'sideshow,'

not 'something we are going to spin cycle on' * CEO cook says company has looked at more than one large acquisition but none

passed its test * CEO cook says company has management talent, depth to do large acquisitions

but does not feel pressure to acquire revenue * CEO cook says 'cash is not burning a hole in our pocket'