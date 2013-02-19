版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 20日 星期三 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Judge reserves decision in Greenlight/Apple lawsuit - court hearing

Feb 19 Apple Inc : * Judge says greenlight capital has shown "likelihood of success" in Apple Inc

lawsuit - ny court hearing * Judge reserves decision on greenlight's request for injunction to stop

apple's February 27 shareholder vote - court hearing * Judge says question in deciding on injunction is whether greenlight would be

irreparably harmed if Apple vote goes forward
