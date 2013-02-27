BRIEF-Apple CEO knows shareholders "disappointed" by share price, urges long-term focus

BRIEF-Enbridge recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Enbridge recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
CUPERTINO, Calif. Feb 27 Apple Inc : * CEO says knows shareholders "disappointed" by share price * CEO says focus should be on the long term, then revenue and profit will
follow
* Enbridge recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* CEO Paul Boynton's 2016 total compensation was $7.2 million versus $5.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oMjaxP) Further company coverage:
* Tennant Company announces offering of its senior notes due 2025