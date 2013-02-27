版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 01:41 BJT

BRIEF-Apple CEO knows shareholders "disappointed" by share price, urges long-term focus

CUPERTINO, Calif. Feb 27 Apple Inc : * CEO says knows shareholders "disappointed" by share price * CEO says focus should be on the long term, then revenue and profit will

follow
