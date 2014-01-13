版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. judge rejects Apple bid to halt e-books monitor

Jan 13 Apple Inc : * U.S. judge denies Apple Inc bid to put e-books monitoring on hold --

court hearing * U.S. district judge denise cote says to issue opinion "promptly" that

explains her reasoning * Cote says Apple will have 48 hours after she files opinion to seek emergency

stay from U.S. appeals court
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐