BRIEF-U.S. judge rejects Apple bid to halt e-books monitor

BRIEF-Amaya pays additional $75 mln on Rational Group deferred purchase price
Jan 13 Apple Inc : * U.S. judge denies Apple Inc bid to put e-books monitoring on hold --
court hearing * U.S. district judge denise cote says to issue opinion "promptly" that
explains her reasoning * Cote says Apple will have 48 hours after she files opinion to seek emergency
stay from U.S. appeals court
* Novan inc- in general, all doses of SB204 were well tolerated and not associated with any significant safety issues in these trials
* Eldorado Resorts - Co, Isle Of Capri casinos received all consents, approvals from state gaming commissions to consummate previously announced merger