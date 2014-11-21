BRIEF-Apple e-books settlement, worth possible $450 million, wins court approval

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Nov 21 Apple Inc : * U.S. judge in Apple Inc e-books case says will approve company's
proposed $400 million settlement with consumers - court hearing * U.S. district judge denise cote in Manhattan also approves proposed payment
of legal fees, which could reach $50 million
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute