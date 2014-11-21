版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 22日 星期六 03:56 BJT

BRIEF-Apple e-books settlement, worth possible $450 million, wins court approval

Nov 21 Apple Inc : * U.S. judge in Apple Inc e-books case says will approve company's

proposed $400 million settlement with consumers - court hearing * U.S. district judge denise cote in Manhattan also approves proposed payment

of legal fees, which could reach $50 million
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐