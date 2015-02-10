版本:
BRIEF-Apple CEO cook says investing $850 million to build solar farm in Monterey

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 10 Apple Inc : * CEO cook says company has $50 billion of revenue in emerging markets * Apple's cook says investing $850 million to build solar farm in Monterey

County, California * Apple's cook says solar farm will be enough to power 60,000 homes * Apple's cook says partnering on solar farm with First Solar Inc * Apple's cook says Apple pay rollout proceeding faster than he thought

