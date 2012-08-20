版本:
2012年 8月 20日

BRIEF-Apple hits largest ever intraday market cap

NEW YORK Aug 20 Apple Inc : * Hits largest ever market capitalization for a U.S. company on intraday

basis-S&P Dow Jones Indices data. * Apple's market cap hit $622.5 billion. * Previous record was held by Microsoft on Dec. 30, 1999 at $620.58 billion.

