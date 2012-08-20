版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Apple hits highest market cap for U.S. company on closing basis

NEW YORK Aug 20 Apple Inc : * Apple hit the highest market capitalization for a U.S. company on a closing basis, according to Standard & Poor's data. The stock closed at $665.15.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐