BRIEF-Apple debuts all-new iTunes store app

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 Apple Inc : * Debuts all-new itunes store app * Introduces new ipod nano * Apple's new ipod nano is 5.4 mm, 38 percent thinner than previous

version * Apple's launches new ipod touch that is 6.1 mm thick, weighs 88

grams * Apple's new ipod touch features 'retina' display, a5 chip * Apple's new ipod touch supports siri * Apple's cook says 'apple has never been stronger' * Event ends