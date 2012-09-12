BRIEF-Apple debuts all-new iTunes store app

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 Apple Inc : * Debuts all-new itunes store app * Introduces new ipod nano * Apple's new ipod nano is 5.4 mm, 38 percent thinner than previous
version * Apple's launches new ipod touch that is 6.1 mm thick, weighs 88
grams * Apple's new ipod touch features 'retina' display, a5 chip * Apple's new ipod touch supports siri * Apple's cook says 'apple has never been stronger' * Event ends
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate