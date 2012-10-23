BRIEF-Apple unveils the iPad Mini

SAN JOSE, California Oct 23 Apple Inc : * CEO tim cook says iphone 5 "fastest-selling" phone in history * CEO says 200 million devices now running Mobile software ios6 * CEO says more than 35 billion Mobile apps have been downloaded * CEO says company has paid out total of $6.5 billion to apps developers * CEO announces new "ibooks" version, with continuous scrolling and icloud

integration * Marketing executive schiller says new 13-inch macbook pro has retina display * Apple's schiller says new macbook pro starts at $1,699, ships today * Apple's schiller announces 'mac mini' * Apple's schiller unveils 4th generation ipad with a6x app processor * Apple's schiller says 4th gen ipad has same 10 hour battery life as prev

generation, expanded lte * Apple's schiller says 4th gen ipad has wifi twice as fast * Apple's schiller says 4th gen ipad starts at $499 * Apple's schiller unveils smaller ipad * Apple's schiller says smaller ipad called ipad mini * Apple's schiller says ipad mini 7.2 mm thick, thin as a pencil * Apple's schiller says ipad mini light as a pad of paper * Apple's schiller says ipad mini screen size is 7.9 inches on diagonal * Apple's schiller does side by side comparison of ipad mini and google's nexus

7 tablet * Apple's schiller says ipad mini has a5 app processor * Apple's schiller says ipad mini has lte, faster wifi * Apple's schiller says ipad mini has 10 hour battery life * Apple's schiller says ipad mini "is every inch an ipad" * Apple's schiller says ipad mini prices start at $329 * Apple's schiller says ipad mini offers 16 gb, 32 gb or 64 gb storage * Apple's schiller says ipad mini preorders start Friday, start to ship a week

later * Apple's schiller says ipad mini launches in more than 20 countries