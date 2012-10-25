版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Apple shares off 4 percent as trading resumes

NEW YORK Oct 25 Apple Inc : * Shares off 4 percent as trading resumes following results

