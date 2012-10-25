版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五

BRIEF-Apple shares briefly turn higher in extended trading

NEW YORK Oct 25 Apple Inc : * Shares briefly turned higher in extended trading following the release of its results. Shares were last trading down 0.1 percent.

