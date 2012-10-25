BRIEF-Apple CFO says iphone 5 'demand has been phenomenal'

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 Apple Inc : * CFO says iphone 5 'demand has been phenomenal' * CFO says demand for iphone 5 continues to 'outstrip supply' * CFO says ended quarter with 9.1 million iphones in channel inventory * CFO says average revenue per Apple store was $11.2 million * CEO tim cook says seeing 'significant state of backlog' on iphone * CEO tim cook says iphone output has increased significantly in recent weeks * CEO cook says difficult to predict when iphone supply, demand will be in

balance * CEO cook says will be 'constrained for the full quarter in a significant way'

on imac supply * CEO cook says doesn't see component shortage for iphone or ipad 'gating US

for the quarter' as far as fiscal Q1 guidance goes