版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 00:03 BJT

BRIEF-Apple shares enter bear market; hit lowest in 5 months

NEW YORK Nov 7 Apple Inc : * Shares down 20 percent since September 19, hit lowest level since June 5

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐