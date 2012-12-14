版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 22:04 BJT

BRIEF-Apple shares fall in premarket trade

NEW YORK Dec 14 Apple Inc : * Down 2.6 percent to $515.75 in premarket trade

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐