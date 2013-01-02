版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-Apple shares rise 3.1 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK Jan 2 Apple Inc : * Shares rise 3.1 percent in premarket trading
