版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 24日 星期一 14:32 BJT

REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Apple: Jefferies cuts target price

June 24 June 24 Apple : * Jefferies cuts target price to $405 from $420; rating hold

For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899

