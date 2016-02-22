REFILE-BRIEF-Apple releases Q&A regarding iPhone encryption fight with FBI

UPDATE 4-Oakland Raiders seek NFL's blessing for move to Las Vegas
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.
Feb 22 Apple : * Releases Q&A on website regarding iPhone encryption fight with FBI * Source text: apple.co/1XHMvS9 * Further company coverage
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by making payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.