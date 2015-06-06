Apple set to introduce Apple Pay in Britain -Telegraph

June 6 Apple is planning to introduce
its mobile payment system, Apple Pay, to Britain this summer,
The Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing industry sources.
Apple is expected to make the announcement on Monday in San
Francisco at its annual conference for developers, the paper
said.
It quoted the sources as saying the company had been in
talks with banks and retailers about the project since last
year.
A spokeswoman at Apple did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The Telegraph said the iPhone already contains a wireless
microchip similar to those found in contactless payment cards,
which will allow Apple Pay users to pay by waving the handset
over a terminal to pay.
Transport for London, the paper said, was already accepting
Apple Pay from American tourists.
In the United States, where Apple Pay was introduced in
October, the company has been aggressively courting retailers
but many merchants remain skeptical about the payment service.
(Reporting by Peter Henderson in San Francisco and Sandra Maler
in Washington; Editing by Alan Crosby)