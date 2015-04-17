Apple in talks to launch Apple Pay in Canada - WSJ

April 17 Apple Inc is planning to
launch its electronic payments service in Canada in November,
the first international expansion of Apple Pay, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The iPhone maker is in talks with Canada's six biggest
banks, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank
, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal
, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and
National Bank of Canada, the people told the Journal. (on.wsj.com/1CTTL1w)
The banks are open to an agreement, but are not happy with
Apple's fee proposals and are worried about security
vulnerabilities like the ones that U.S. banks experienced, the
Journal said, citing the people.
It was still unclear if all six Canadian banks would launch
Apple Pay at the same time, the Journal said.
Apple launched the service, a mobile payment app that allows
consumers to buy things by holding their iPhone6 and 6 Plus
devices up to a reader, in the United States in October.
