Apple gets a failing grade for Canadian geography

TORONTO, Sept 12 Geography has again stumped
Apple Inc, with the technology company mixing up and
relocating both Canada's largest city and its national capital
on a map showing when different parts of the country can expect
new iPhone deliveries.
Not only did Apple's Canadian website misplace Toronto and
Ottawa, it incorrectly placed Edmonton west of Calgary, and
missed the apostrophe in St. John's, screen grabs from local
media showed. The offending map was quickly removed.
The error prompted a new round of light-hearted digs at the
Apple, which has a history of getting lost with its maps.
"You would think they could've asked Siri for help with
that," said Twitter user Jennifer Hoegg, referring to Apple's
voice-recognition software.
The latest snafu echoes the launch of Apple Maps, which
replaced Google Maps as the default mapping application in 2012
to a chorus of complaints over errors and omissions.
CEO Tim Cook quickly apologized for those problems at the
time and took the unusual step of recommending rival services.
The Canadian mishap was unfortunate on the day the
smartphone and computer company began taking pre-orders for its
iPhone 6 models, which quickly outpaced supply, especially for
the Plus version with a larger screen.
Customers might have to wait three to four weeks to get
their hands on the iPhone 6 Plus, while most versions of the
smaller iPhone 6 should ship between 7 and 10 business days.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp. Editing by Andre Grenon)