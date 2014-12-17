UPDATE 1-Canada court to order Apple to turn over records in iPhone probe

(Adds background, possibility of a court challenge)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Dec 17 The Federal Court of Canada
agreed on Wednesday to order Apple Inc's Canadian
subsidiary to turn over documents to the Competition Bureau to
help investigate whether Apple unfairly used its market power to
promote the sale of iPhones.
In seeking the order, the Competition Bureau said agreements
Apple negotiated with wireless carriers may have cut into
competition by encouraging the companies to maintain or boost
the price of rival phones.
Federal Court Chief Justice Paul Crampton told the court he
would sign the order later on Wednesday.
At issue is whether Apple misused the extraordinary
bargaining power that the popularity of iPhone has given it in
negotiating contracts with mobile carriers.
Under the order, Apple will have 90 days to turn over the
documents, which include agreements it has reached with Canadian
mobile carriers.
Competition Bureau lawyer Derek Leschinsky said Apple
lawyers have suggested the company might launch a constitutional
challenge of the right of Canadian courts to force Apple's
wholly owned Canadian subsidiary to turn over records held by
the California-based parent company.
He noted, however, that the provision of the Competition Act
that gives Canadian courts the power to compel the production of
documents held outside Canada has never been found to be
unconstitutional.
Chief Justice Crampton said there is increasing legal
consensus around the world that such provisions are legitimate.
The Competition Bureau said that among the items it is
investigating is whether Apple Canada contracts may have
discouraged wireless carriers from reducing the price of other
companies' handsets, or whether Apple encouraged them to
maintain or boost the price of wireless services for competing
handsets.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Peter Galloway)