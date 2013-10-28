版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 29日 星期二 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Apple CEO says will announce any capital return changes in new year

SEATTLE Oct 28 * Apple inc ceo says board and management will consider wide range of capital return issues and announce any changes to current program in first part of new calendar year.

* Apple says ends quarter with $146.8 bln in cash plus short-term and long-term marketable securities, a sequential increase of $100 mln from june quarter.

