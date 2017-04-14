UPDATE 3-Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving cars -DMV

(Adds detail on Apple's letter to NHTSA)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit
to test autonomous vehicles in California, fueling speculation
that it is working on self-driving car technology in a crowded
arena of companies hoping to offer those cars to the masses.
The permit allows it to conduct test drives in three
vehicles with six drivers, the state Department of Motor
Vehicles said on Friday. The vehicles are all 2015 Lexus RX450h,
according to the DMV.
Although it has never openly acknowledged it is looking into
building an electric car, Apple has recruited dozens of auto
experts in recent years, and the permit pulls the curtain back a
bit on any possible plan.
"This does confirm what's long been rumored: that Apple is
at least toying with the idea of getting into the autonomous
game in some capacity," said Chris Theodore, president of
consultancy Theodore & Associates, and a former vice president
at Ford Motor Co and Chrysler.
The permit does not mean Apple is definitely building a car.
"This is not necessarily automobiles as initially rumored, but
software or possibly hardware associated with autonomous
technology," Theodore said.
An Apple spokesman declined to comment directly on the
filing, pointing back to a statement the company made in
November when it wrote to the U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration (NHTSA) on the subject of regulating
self-driving vehicles.
"The company is investing heavily in the study of machine
learning and automation, and is excited about the potential of
automated systems in many areas, including transportation,"
Apple's director of product integrity, Steve Kenner, wrote in
that five-page letter.
Apple executives have been coy about their interest in cars.
Chief Executive Tim Cook has suggested that Apple wants to move
beyond integration of Apple smartphones into vehicle
infotainment systems.
Apple joins a growing list of traditional carmakers,
technology companies, and small start ups to test drive cars in
California - all vying to be the first to have commercially
viable vehicles on the roads.
Companies that have been issued permits also include
Alphabet Inc's Google unit, Ford Motor Co,
Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, Tesla Motors
Inc and General Motors Co.
Many companies have said the first cars will launch in 2020
but some experts believe it may take much longer due to
regulatory challenges.
Shares of Apple closed down 0.5 percent at $141.05 on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru and Jessica
Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)