In his native Alabama, Apple CEO's announcement he is gay prompts discomfort for some

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Oct 30 Apple chief Tim Cook's
announcement on Thursday that he is gay and wants to help
further civil rights found strong support in some quarters, but
his advocacy met less enthusiasm among some people in Alabama,
where he was born and raised.
Cook said in a magazine editorial he hopes his example will
inspire others to push for change.
In socially conservative Alabama, where gay marriage remains
illegal and workers can lawfully be fired on the basis of their
sexual orientation, some said they wish the Apple executive had
kept his sexual orientation private.
Charles Murphy, mayor of Robertsdale, the Gulf Coast city of
about 6,000 where Cook spent much of his childhood, said he is
proud of Cook's achievements in the business world but would
have preferred not to hear about his private affairs.
"Tim has done a good job with Apple. We're very proud of the
accomplishments that he's made," said Murphy, who ran without
party affiliation. "Sometimes people's personal lives need to
stay personal."
When inducted on Monday into the Alabama Academy of Honor,
Cook made comments critical of the state's progress on rights
for gays and minorities.
Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, a Republican and opponent
of same-sex marriage, said afterward that he objected to
connections Cook drew in his induction speech between the civil
rights movement and gay rights, the Anniston Star newspaper
reported.
"I don't connect those two, and in fact I don't think the
African-American community connects those two either," Bentley
said, according to the newspaper.
Bentley's office did not immediately respond to messages
seeking comment.
Others contacted by Reuters, including church employees in
Robertsdale and computer repair workers near Birmingham,
declined to comment on Cook's announcement.
Birmingham-based state Representative Patricia Todd, a
Democrat who is Alabama's sole openly gay lawmaker, said she
drew strength from Cook's announcement, made in an article he
wrote in Bloomberg Businessweek.
Todd said the prospects for a bill she plans to reintroduce
next year to legalize gay marriage will be strengthened by
Cook's example.
"I'm tickled to death," Todd said. "He is saying what we've
been saying all along. Equality is good for business."
Not everyone reacted strongly to the news of Cook publicly
proclaiming his sexuality. Delaney, a worker at a Robertsdale
church who declined to give her last name, said she had never
heard of Cook, and had no comment on his announcement.
"I'm just impressed that someone from a town as small as
Robertsdale is the CEO of Apple," she said.
