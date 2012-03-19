Apple CEO says product innovation remains priority

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook promised on Monday to periodically review the company's dividend and share repurchase plans but his priority remains product innovation.
In a rare non-earnings teleconference, the CEO who replaced Steve Jobs after the iconic co-founder died in October told analysts the company had a "record" weekend for iPad sales, without elaborating.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.