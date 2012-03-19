版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 19日 星期一 21:32 BJT

Apple CEO says product innovation remains priority

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook promised on Monday to periodically review the company's dividend and share repurchase plans but his priority remains product innovation.

In a rare non-earnings teleconference, the CEO who replaced Steve Jobs after the iconic co-founder died in October told analysts the company had a "record" weekend for iPad sales, without elaborating.

