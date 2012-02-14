UPDATE 1-Apple CEO says takes labor conditions "very seriously"

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 14 Apple Inc
Chief Executive Tim Cook again stressed that the iPhone and iPad
maker takes labor conditions in its globe-spanning supply chain
seriously, addressing persistent criticism that its production
partners may be mistreating workers.
Cook, who took over from Silicon Valley icon Steve Jobs
after his October death, said his company had a very
"granular-level" understanding of its partners' treatment of
workers.
"If we find a supplier that intentionally hires underage
labor, its a firing offense," he told the audience at the
Goldman Sachs technology conference in San Francisco on Tuesday.
Apple said on Monday the U.S. non-profit labor group Fair
Labor Association has begun an "unprecedented" inspection of
working conditions at its main contract manufacturers, including
Foxconn's plants in southern China, as the maker of the iPhone
continues to grapple with persistent image problems there.