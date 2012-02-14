UPDATE 2-Apple CEO: cash discussions intensifying

* Cash question being discussed more - Cook
* Smartphone, tablet opportunity immense
* Shares at record high
By Poornima Gupta and Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 14 Apple Inc
is in very active discussions at the board level about what to
do with its steadily growing hoard of cash and securities, Chief
Executive Tim Cook said on Tuesday, responding to calls for the
world's most valuable electronics company to put its massive
cash reserves to work.
Cook, in one of his rare appearances before investors, also
talked about a "jaw-dropping" opportunity in smartphones. He
also said the iPad tablet trajectory was "off the charts,"
adding that he foresaw tablets surpassing the personal computer
market in unit sales eventually - eroding Microsoft Corp's
Windows dominance.
He acknowledged an intense competitor in Amazon.com Inc
and its Kindle Fire tablet, recognizing the online
retailer has different strengths. Apple's shares rose to close
at $509.46 on the Nasdaq, setting a record high on hopes of
strong iPhone 4S demand and investor optimism over the potential
launch of a new iPad in 2012.
Wall Street's other concern is the likelihood of Apple
returning some of its $98 million warchest to shareholders
through dividends or share buybacks - even if it is only a
one-time deal.
On Tuesday, the CEO urged investors at a Goldman Sachs
technology conference to be patient about the cash reserves.
"I only ask for a little bit of patience, so we do this
deliberately and in the best interest of shareholders," Cook
said.
He joked that Apple will not be holding any toga parties
with the money.
"It is not new that we are discussing it. It is being
discussed more and in more detail."
Addressing another issue that persistently crops up on
public forums, Cook stressed that the iPhone and iPad maker
takes labor conditions in its globe-spanning supply chain
seriously, addressing persistent criticism that its production
partners may be mistreating workers.
Cook, who took over from Silicon Valley icon Steve Jobs
after his October death, said his company had a very
"granular-level" understanding of its partners' treatment of
workers.
Apple said on Monday the U.S. non-profit labor group Fair
Labor Association has begun an "unprecedented" inspection of
working conditions at its main contract manufacturers, including
Foxconn's plants in southern China, as the maker of the iPhone
continues to grapple with persistent image problems there.