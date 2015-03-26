版本:
Apple's Tim Cook to donate his wealth - Fortune

March 26 Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said he planned to give away all his wealth, the Fortune magazine reported.

Cook, 54, told the magazine that he planned to donate his fortune to charity after providing for his 10-year-old nephew's education. (for.tn/1Gs0gNY)

Fortune estimated Cook's net worth, based on his holdings of Apple stock, at about $120 million. He also holds restricted stock worth $665 million if it were to be fully vested.

